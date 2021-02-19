UIL

UIL Updates Playoff Basketball Schedule After Winter Weather

 UIL has released updated basketball playoff information to account for the interruptions created by the severe weather.

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of a UIL brand basketball
Casper TV

The University Interscholastic League has rescheduled playoff basketball games that were forced to cancel due to the severe winter weather this week.

The Girls State Championship games will be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome.

The playoff round certification deadlines have been moved to allow all playoff games to be played. Schools that missed games have the possibility to play three rounds in a one-week period.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

GRIDDY 2 mins ago

NBC 5 Responds: North Texans Seeing Thousands in Electricity Charges Following Winter Storm

Additionally, due to power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships have been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates.

The UIL Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships continue to be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27.

Complete information can be found on the UIL website, here https://www.uiltexas.org/

This article tagged under:

UIL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us