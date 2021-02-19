UIL Updates Playoff Basketball Schedule After Winter Weather

The University Interscholastic League has rescheduled playoff basketball games that were forced to cancel due to the severe winter weather this week.

The Girls State Championship games will be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome.

The playoff round certification deadlines have been moved to allow all playoff games to be played. Schools that missed games have the possibility to play three rounds in a one-week period.

Additionally, due to power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships have been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates.

The UIL Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships continue to be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27.

Complete information can be found on the UIL website, here https://www.uiltexas.org/