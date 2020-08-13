TxDOT Worker Killed in Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver: Police

A woman was struck and killed Thursday after an alleged drunk driver lost control of their vehicle in a car accident, the Arlington Police Department said.

The woman was working as a subcontractor to remove trash and debris from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to Arlington police.

At approximately 1:23 p.m., Arlington police responded to a crash at the 900 block of East Interstate Highway 20.

Investigators believe an SUV was traveling westbound on I-20 near Collins Street when its driver rear-ended a Jeep.

According to police, the impact caused the SUV to lose control, leave the roadway, and hit the woman, who was wearing a reflective vest working in the central grassy median area to remove trash and debris.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter, police said.