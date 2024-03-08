TxDOT: ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.' Police step up enforcement over spring break

Texans hitting the road for spring break will likely see light-up signs reading: Drive Sober. No Regrets.

TxDOT’s new drunk driving prevention initiative launched this week to warn drivers, especially college students, why getting behind the wheel under the influence can lead to a lifetime of regrets.

In 2022, TxDOT registered 810 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in the state during the spring break holiday period, according to a press release.

During that period, 44 people died; a 42% increase in fatalities compared to spring break 2021.

As part of the educational campaign, TxDOT is visiting college campuses across the state and working with peer-to-peer groups to spread the message using video exhibits.

The agency has also allocated grant funding for police departments across the state.

The Garland Police Department is using grant money to add police officers for DWI patrols from now until March 24.

“Whenever there’s a time when people have a break, Spring Break, New Year, Fourth of July, they’re all similar in the sense that there’s less responsibilities, more time to celebrate,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department. “[TxDOT] has students that show people during these specific time frames, there’s an increase in drunk driving-related accidents, so we want to partner with them and the community. This will encourage them to think ahead and do the right thing.”

Barineau is not able to disclose how many more officers will be patrolling the streets of Garland.

“If someone is caught driving under the influence, there’s so many different consequences,” he said. “Not only are the consequences of actually going to jail, losing your license for up to a year, spending 180 days in jail. There are court costs, legal fees that could raise the total cost up to $17,000.

Under Texas House Bill 393, drunk drivers who kill parents or guardians with children under the age of 18 can now be forced to pay child support until they graduate high school or turn 18.

TxDOT is also sharing heartbreaking stories of families who have been directly affected by drunk drivers.

Monse Montoya lost her father and 15-year-old brother in a crash with a drunk driver in 2019.

“I miss not being able to see him,” said Montoya in a tearful interview with TxDOT. “If you’re drinking, please don’t drive.”