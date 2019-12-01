TxDOT Asks for Feedback from the Public About the Future of I-345

TxDOT will hold a series of public meetings to address the needs of Interstate 345 as they plan for future development

By Hannah Jones

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input about the future of Interstate 345.

The freeway is located on the east side of Downtown Dallas and carries traffic between Interstate 30, Interstate 45, and Woodall Rodgers Freeway. According to TxDOT, more than 180,000 vehicles use the roadway every day.

TxDOT will hold a series of public meetings to address the needs of Interstate 345 as they plan for future development. The public is invited to attend these meetings to learn preliminary information about the project and give feedback.

The first meeting wil be held on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Philip's School and Community Center. 

Several options have been proposed concerning the future of the freeway: remove it, depress it, reconstruct it or leave it unchanged.

The option to remove the freeway altogether has gained support over the last several years.

