TxDOT Announces New Expansion to Widen SE Loop I-820

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the expansion of the Southeast Connector Project which will now include Interstate 820 from Rosedale Street to Brentwood Stair Road.

The expansion will cover 2.5 miles to widen the SE Loop I-820 to eight mainlines. Frontage roads, bike lanes and sidewalks will be included to improve access for the public.

Funding for widening the segment comes from the North Central Texas Council of Governments and Proposition 1 revenues, which are generated from oil and gas severance fees.

Tarrant County drivers should expect construction to begin in late 2024 and be completed as early as 2028.

The Southeast Connector Project broke ground in November 2022 to rebuild and widen an estimated 14 miles of I-20, I-820 and US 287.



The project hopes to relieve congestion in southeast Tarrant County.

With the new addition, the total for Southeast Connector Project is $2.1 billion, making this the largest investment for infrastructure in history for TxDOT's Fort Worth District, according to the department.

The previous record was $1.6 billion for the initial Southeast Connector Project.

For more on project updates, visit www.southeastconnector.com