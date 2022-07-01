Woman Killed, Another Injured in Double-Shooting; Woman Suspected in Shooting on the Run

Dallas police are searching for the woman they say is responsible for shooting two women, killing one and injuring another, overnight Thursday.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived they found two women with gunshot wounds, according to Dallas police both were taken to the hospital. NBC 5 learned Friday afternoon that one of the women, identified by police as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, died and that the other, identified only as a 30-year-old, remains in stable condition.

Officers investigating the shooting said they learned the two women got into an argument with another woman in the apartment courtyard. Police said that woman pulled out a gun and shot both women before returning to her apartment.

Officers called in the SWAT team who, after a few hours, entered the apartment and found no one inside.

Police said the woman who shot the other two women is still on the run, and they know who they are looking for. The woman's identity has not been released.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, at 214-671-3143 or via email: theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 117929-2022.