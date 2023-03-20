Two Students Shot, One Arrested at Arlington Lamar HS; Campus Locked Down

What to Know Two students were shot on campus before 7 a.m. before classes began Monday.

One person was taken into custody by police shortly after they arrived on campus.

The conditions of the injured students are not yet known; motive for the shooting is not yet confirmed.

Two students are recovering after a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning, police and district officials confirm.

The Arlington Independent School District said the shooting occurred on campus but outside of the school at about 6:55 a.m., about 40 minutes before school began. Two students who were injured were said to be receiving medical care, but further information about their conditions is not yet known.

Arlington Police said they received multiple reports of shots fired on campus just before 7 a.m. According to the district and police, Arlington Police took one person into custody in connection with the shooting shortly after arriving on campus. Police did not reveal any information about the person in custody, including their age, and no information about a motive has been confirmed.

NBC 5 News Arlington Police investigate a shooting outside Lamar High School, Monday, March 20, 2023.

The district said the scene at the high school is secure and that because the campus is on lockdown parents should not go to the campus. The police said earlier Monday morning they plan to release the students for the day once the lockdown is lifted, which will happen after the building has been cleared by police.

The district urged parents, students and community members to stay away from the campus while police conduct their investigation.

Monday was the first day back in class for students in the Arlington ISD after being off for spring break last week. Classes begin at the high school at 7:35 a.m., the district said, and not all students were back on campus when the shooting occurred.

This morning, we responded to Lamar High School to investigate a reported shooting that took place outside the school building.



The scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody.



Lamar HS is currently on lockdown.



We will release more details when we’re able to. pic.twitter.com/BdOmx9x3m2 — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) March 20, 2023