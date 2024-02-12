Two stops added in Dallas for Usher's ‘Past Present Future' tour

After setting the stage on fire at the Sunday Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show, Usher announced several new dates for his North American "Past Present Future" tour.

The Grammy award-winning R&B singer, embarking on his seventh tour, added two shows at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Usher initially announced the first show would be on Friday, Oct. 4.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tickets for the newly added Dallas shows will go on presale on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. The general sale will begin Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.