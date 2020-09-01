east Texas

Two Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges in East Texas

Two men, including a Dallas resident, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in East Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Tuesday.

Jose Armando Rosales-Bernal, 27, agreed to forfeit $4 million in drug proceeds, including his home in Dallas, after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances Tuesday.

Rodolfo Javier Falcon, 36, also pleaded guilty to the same charge on Aug. 20. The Titus County resident forfeited $5 million in drug proceeds, according to Cox.

According to court information, Rosales-Bernal and Falcon conspired to distribute more than 150 kilograms of cocaine in Dallas and East Texas.

The two were leaders in a drug trafficking organization that also regularly shipped proceeds back to Mexico, Cox said.

Law enforcement intercepted one such shipment that totaled approximately $350,000.

If convicted, Falcon faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, and Rosales-Bernal faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison.

