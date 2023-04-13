Two Men Shot at Dollar General Store in Dallas' Pleasant Grove Neighborhood

Two men were shot at a Dollar General store in Pleasant Grove Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to Dallas Police, they were called to a shooting at the store on St. Augustine at about 1:50 p.m. where officers arrived to find two injured men.

Both of the men had been shot and were hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Police have not yet said what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting and it's not immediately clear if the men shot each other or were targeted by someone else.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.