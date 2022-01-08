Two Men Found Fatally Shot at Arlington Apartment Complex: Police

Authorities are investigating after two men were found shot to death in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex.

According to the Arlington Police Department, police arrived to Felix Apartments by the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive just before 8 p.m. after a resident found two people unresponsive in the parking lot. The caller indicated they heard what they believed to be gunshots roughly ten minutes prior to finding the victims, police said in press release.

Jonathan Rios, a resident at the complex, was inside his apartment at the time.

“My daughter was in the room when the gun shots went off,” Rios said. “It was at least ten gunshots. I ran into the room, got my daughter and told her to get on the floor.”

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Edson Sanchez has lived at the apartment complex for more than five years and said police were on the scene for several hours.

“I’ve seen cops cruising around but I’ve never seen anything like that here at this complex,” Sanchez said. “I live on the third floor, and I could see the body.”

Investigators do not believe either of the victims lived at the apartment complex, and it is unclear why they were at the location. According to police, a vehicle belonging to one of the victims was found in the parking lot and seized as evidence.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made. Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.