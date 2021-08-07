Two Killed in Separate Fort Worth Crashes: Police

Police are investigating two deadly crashes this weekend in Fort Worth.

The first happened at about 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they believe one vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on. The other person involved was not injured.

At 5:07 a.m. Saturday, one person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 30 at Ashland Avenue, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, said police.