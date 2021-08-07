Fort Worth

Two Killed in Separate Fort Worth Crashes: Police

Two people were killed in a fiery crash Friday night that Fort Worth police say may have involved an intoxicated driver.

Police are investigating two deadly crashes this weekend in Fort Worth.

The first happened at about 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they believe one vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on. The other person involved was not injured.

At 5:07 a.m. Saturday, one person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 30 at Ashland Avenue, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, said police.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police Department
