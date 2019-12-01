2 Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide in Dallas: Police

Dallas police say they found two men dead in an apartment on Walnut Hill in Dallas on Friday

By Hannah Jones

WMAQ_000000032000642_1200x675_1339002435655.jpg
NBC 5 News

Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Dallas on Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers conducted a health and welfare check at the Tonti Lakeside Apartments at 7750 Walnut Hill Lane shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said that when they arrived, they entered the apartment and found the victim, a 55-year-old man, and the suspect, a 25-year-old man, dead in the single bedroom.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 58 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

The preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and then shot himself, police say.

According to Dallas police, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced both the victim and the suspect dead at the scene. 

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us