Two Dallas Men Plead Guilty to Hate Crimes After Using App to Target Gay Men

Two Dallas men pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal hate crime and other charges in connection with their involvement in a scheme to target gay men for violent crimes, the Department of Justice said.

Daryl Henry, 24, and Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, 19, pleaded guilty following an investigation by the FBI's Dallas Field Office into their involvement in the scheme.

Daryl Henry pleaded guilty to a hate crime act, conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping, and carjacking.

Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon pleaded guilty to a hate crime act, carjacking, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

"Kidnappings, carjackings, thefts, sexual assaults, and armed, violent attacks against innocent people are heinous crimes, and when perpetrators commit those crimes against victims because of their sexual orientation, the U.S. Department of Justice will continue zealously to seek justice for the victims and to punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law," said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. "Prosecuting those who commit such monstrous acts because of victims' sexual orientation is a priority of the Department of Justice, and we will continue to bring to justice anyone who commits such hateful, violent crimes."