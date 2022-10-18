Two Arrested, Third Wanted in Chaotic Brawl Over Chocolate Bars at Plano Hooters

Two of the three people wanted in connection with a brawl at a Plano restaurant earlier this month are in custody and investigators are looking for a third who is at large, police say.

According to Plano Police, kids selling chocolate bars inside the Hooters along the 700 block of Central Expressway got into a fight at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 after being asked to leave.

Restaurant management told police the same group had been to the business in the past and left without incident when they were asked to leave but that this time they got upset, smashed a window with an ashtray stand and attacked a manager and a customer.

The manager suffered a broken arm in the attack and the customer had an unspecified injury to his head. Other customers, police said, were injured by flying glass.

Video of the fight shared online led to tips, police said, that helped them identify three men.

Two of the men arrested have been identified by police as 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall. They are looking for a third man they identified as 19-year-old Jay Powell. All three men, police said, are from Fort Worth.

Jeremiah Powell is facing two charges for assault bodily injury and riot participation and is being held on bonds totaling $60,000. Marshall is being held on charges of assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery and is being held on bonds totaling $160,000. Jay Powell is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault related to the brawl, police said.

Plano Police thanked the public for sending in tips identifying the men and also alerting them that "this group was involved in similar activities across the Metroplex and that several of these incidents required a police response."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding the case, or location of suspect Jay Powell, is asked to contact the Plano Police Department's Tip Line at 972-941-2148.

It's not clear if any of the men have obtained attorneys.