It’s one of the biggest holiday celebrations across North Texas.

For more than two decades, Minnie’s Food Pantry has been handing out Thanksgiving dinners in a community where the need continues to grow.

“Our line about an hour ago was 5.4 miles long. And as I drove the line with the police officer, tears began to stream down my face,” said founder Cheryl Jackson.

Jackson said the first person lined up at 1:20 p.m. Friday for Saturday morning’s distribution.

More than 3,800 families came through for a turkey and fixings. They were served by more than 250 volunteers in Minnie’s biggest endeavor yet.

“Every year it gets more hard and difficult, but every year someone steps up,” said Jackson.

“As you see the people coming up in their vehicles, they’ve got a big smile. They’ve got smiles on their face. They feel loved. They feel appreciated. They know that they're going to be able to put a wonderful meal on the table for their families. It’s just an awesome experience all around for everybody involved,” said Albert Chapman who volunteered with USAA.

This year, more than ever, cofounder of Baskets for Good, Ricardo Leon, said they’re relying on help.

In their tenth year of providing a week’s worth of food to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas families, Leon said they’re doing more with less.

“For 2024, our biggest challenge has been higher food prices and lower donations. The need has increased every year. The need is getting higher, the price has gotten higher but donations are lower than previous years,” he said.

Still, communities are stepping up to do what they can. In Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch ISD, an annual day of giving providing a frozen turkey and meal box for families, is doubling its effort, expanding to two school communities, benefiting 500 families.

It’s neighbors coming together to help all North Texans have a meal worth celebrating.