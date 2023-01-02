A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."

After the initial shock, Garcia walked through his home.

"I came outside and there was this truck in my living room," Garcia said.

Fort Worth Police confirmed a silver Chevy Silverado LT crashed into the home located on the 6800 block of Routt Street Sunday morning. According to police, two men took off from the scene.

Garcia said he spotted them moments after he heard the crash.

"One of them was limping," Garcia said. "I couldn't get a good look on their face because it was so dark, and they were so far away."

The two males have not been identified. Garcia questions why either of the suspects involved ran away.

"You could have killed us man," Garcia said.

The driver of the pickup truck took out the corner of the home they rent and destroyed their belongings.

"Our entire living room is gone. I'm talking everything inside it is gone," Garcia said.

"Lots of stuff that we've collected over the years, memories, everything we worked really hard to get here, like, all of it is just gone," Boggs said.

While the couple is thankful their four cats survived, they are saddened by the loss of their other pet named Bilbo.

"(Our guinea pig) meant a lot to us. We couldn't find him," Garcia said.

Behind the pile of debris that blocks the driveway is Boggs' car. The back left side of her car is crushed however, she said she's thankful.

"It could have (run) into the neighbor's house," Boggs said. "That double window is his bedroom, and he was sleeping there when it happened. So, if my car wasn't there, it would have flown into his room."

On Sunday afternoon, several Fort Worth firefighters helped board up the home.

"I'd like to thank them so much," Garcia said. "They were very fast."

However, the structure of the home is now compromised, forcing them to look for another place to live. Multiple walls have collapsed around the house even after the crash.

Still, the couple is thankful. On Monday, a man stopped to pray over the couple. Garcia's co-worker dropped off a meal and monetary donation.

"Everyone has been very nice," Garcia said.

The couple said their landlord has allowed them to break their lease therefore they plan to be moved out by the end of the week.

Fort Worth Police said the case is still under investigation.