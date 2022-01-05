Troy Aikman's Latest Business Venture? Beer

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, that he’s getting into the beer business. He co-founded an Austin-based company that will release Eight, a 90-calorie light beer, in Texas in early 2022.
Aikman had teased to the partnership for months on Instagram, including in a post in September 2021 that detailed his rigorous workout regimen and sleep schedule, ending with a beer emoji and a suggestion to “celebrate life’s victories.”
The Fox broadcaster has long been vocal about good health - someone who probably wouldn’t drink beer without knowing the calorie count. “I drink one to two gallons of water a day,” he tells The Dallas Morning News. “I make sure I get my sleep. I eat really well. I work out. But I also feel like life’s victories and special moments are to be celebrated.”
