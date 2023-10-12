Trinity Habitat for Humanity set to build affordable townhouses in Fort Worth's Lake Como neighborhood

Neighbors have watched some developments happening around the Lake Como area that concern them.

"It concerns me that the people living here maybe ran away and they've been here for a minute," Robinson said.

Now more housing is coming to the area that is called affordable. On Carver Drive in the southern part of Lake Como Trinity Habitat for Humanity plans to build 20 townhomes.

"Nothing is really affordable nowadays,” Robinson said. “So, I don't know what affordable is in their mind."

According to Trinity Habitat for Humanity the two-story townhomes, with garages, will be priced within HUD's guidelines of at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

"Essentially we'll be selling homes that families that are earning 40, 50, $60,000 a year can purchase," Trinity Habitat for Humanity CEO Gage Yager said.

To help control costs the group chose to build townhomes instead of the usual single-family standalone homes Habitat for Humanity is known for.

"The real estate has gotten pretty expensive everywhere,” Yager said. “No exception for Como. One of the ways you offset the cost of the expensive real estate is you adding more density. So, this will be a townhome project."

The project also includes adding water and sewer utilities and creating a cul-de-sac. Those infrastructure improvements will be completed before the townhouse construction begins.