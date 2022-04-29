Triathlon Expected to Cause Major Weekend Traffic Delays Expected in Irving

Getting around Irving’s Las Colinas might be a little tricky for the next few days.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, more than 2,000 athletes will be competing in the USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Drivers are asked to be cautious of athletes, spectators and police directing traffic. Do not drive around barricades unless instructed by a uniformed police officer, the city warned.

Major traffic delays are expected, and drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.

All races begin and end at Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd. Routes take place on Las Colinas Boulevard, Lake Carolyn Parkway and other area roads.

