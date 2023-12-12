Trial continues for former Farmers Branch officer accused of murder

Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a former Farmers Branch police officer charged with murder.

Michael Dunn declined a jury trial and instead is leaving it up to the judge to decide the outcome of his case.

In 2019, police said officers were approaching a parked truck stopped in a shopping center parking lot that was believed to be stolen when the driver began to pull out of his spot and drive toward Dunn.

Police said Dunn fatally shot the driver, identified as 35-year-old Juan Moreno Jr.

Dunn was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury just two weeks after the incident.

Dunn's attorneys said he believed he was in imminent danger and that he made a split-second decision to shoot. Prosecutors said, however, that Moreno did not pose a threat to Dunn.

Two other people inside the truck were not hurt.