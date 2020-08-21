Travelers Left More Than $40K at DFW Airport Last Year: TSA

Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans.

The largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas.

According to the TSA's unclaimed cash report more than $40,000 was left at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, while a little less than $185 was left at Dallas Love Field.

More than $27,000 was left at George Bush Intercontinental Airport while more than $5,000 was left behind at Houston Hobby Airport.

Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport left behind $8,000 while nearly $6,500 was left at San Antonio International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration suggests putting cash into carry-on bags and reminds travelers who have lost money that they can contact the TSA's lost-and-found office at the airport.