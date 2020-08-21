DFW Airport

Travelers Left More Than $40K at DFW Airport Last Year: TSA

More than $88,0000 left at Texas airports checkpoints in 2019

By The Associated Press and NBCDFW Staff

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration and Massachusetts Port Authority introduce the new automated screening lanes at Logan Airport's Terminal C in Boston on Dec. 20, 2017
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans.

The largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Grapevine

Couple Travels From NY to North Texas to Deliver Second Baby at Same Hospital as First Baby

According to the TSA's unclaimed cash report more than $40,000 was left at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, while a little less than $185 was left at Dallas Love Field.

More than $27,000 was left at George Bush Intercontinental Airport while more than $5,000 was left behind at Houston Hobby Airport.

Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport left behind $8,000 while nearly $6,500 was left at San Antonio International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration suggests putting cash into carry-on bags and reminds travelers who have lost money that they can contact the TSA's lost-and-found office at the airport.

This article tagged under:

DFW AirportDallas Love Field AirportTSA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us