Travelers Brace for Delays, Cancellations As Cold Front Pushes Through

If you're planning to fly out for the Christmas holiday, get ready for a rough couple of days.

A winter storm is hitting most of the country during some of the busiest travel days of the year. It's expected to cause huge headaches for travelers Thursday and Friday.

Experts are recommending that travelers arrive two to three hours early, depending on the airport and time of day.

Austin-based Upgraded Points analyzed 15 factors that can make travelers miss their flights and ranked 50 major U.S. airports.

DFW is ranked in the top five airports where travelers are advised to arrive almost three hours early before a flight. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport takes the top spot at just over three hours.

An estimated 4.1 million travelers are expected through DFW Airport for the holiday season, averaging more than 200,000 people per day. American Airlines, which has a hub at the airport, expected Thursday to be its busiest travel day.

On Wednesday, American Airlines issued travel alerts for 86 airports in the Northeast and Midwest because of the winter storm sweeping across the nation.

The airline said it is allowing anyone with flights to those affected locations to rebook without change fees on the app, online, or by calling the reservation number.

Keep in mind, even if snow doesn't impact where you're going – the cold front is bringing through wind gusts of 60 mph in some parts of its path.

Travelers we spoke to on Thursday were bracing for whatever comes their way this weekend.

"I'm hopeful but I haven’t had the best travel in the past with delayed flights so hopefully I'll be able to make it home without any delays,” said Heidi Friedel, who was traveling to Boston on Thursday morning from DFW Airport.

A couple from Alaska, who avoided a potential disaster by flying through Chicago – passed through Dallas on their way home Thursday. It’s the second time they’ve encountered winter woes while laying over in Dallas.

"Last time we came through here it was so cold in Dallas, me and my wife were like, ‘We want to go back to Alaska where it's warm at,” joked Donnell Tucker.

Nate Lyles, who flew in from Los Angeles to see his family in Dallas, didn't think it would get so cold in Dallas. He came with just some sweatpants, a sweatshirt and a warm hat.

"Holiday travel is always hectic because people are going everywhere and anywhere they can, so it's very stressful," he said. "For me, I don't stress. So I'll get there when I get there."

If you're flying Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Delta, Spirit, United Airlines or Alaska Airlines, passengers are also being offered waivers for fare differences for flights to affected cities. Even if you booked a non-refundable flight, you can still get a flight credit from some airlines.

Experts are advising people to keep an eye on notifications and weather forecasts from their airline and to check with ticket agents for any questions or concerns. Downloading the airline app or reaching out to airlines through Twitter are also good methods for staying ahead of the travel chaos.