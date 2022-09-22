Timber Creek Student Armed With Gun, Ammunition Arrested

A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say.

According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an anonymous tip that a student carried a gun onto campus Thursday.

The school said the report was immediately investigated and that a gun and ammunition were confiscated. The student, whose name and class has not been released, was arrested and removed from campus.

Fort Worth Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon that a school resource officer received a report of a gun on campus at about 11:40 a.m. and soon after located the 17-year-old student who was believed to be armed. The officer confiscated a loaded gun without incident and the juvenile was arrested.

Administrators did not say what prompted the student to bring the gun to school. They also did not say how much ammunition was brought on campus.

"We will provide additional details as they are available, but at this time, there is no further threat to our campus," administrators said in the letter.

The school said they are working with the Fort Worth Police Department on the incident.

Timber Creek High School is a school in the Keller Independent School District located in Fort Worth. The school has an enrollment of more than 3,200 students.