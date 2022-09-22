Security Ramped Up at Everman High School After Second Threat Received in a Week

There is added security at Everman High School Thursday after a second threat was directed at the school within the last week.

According to the Everman ISD, the district was notified Wednesday night of a shooting threat circulating on social media that was directed at Everman High School.

Everman Police worked with the FBI and traced the threat to an Instagram user who they believe was the source of the threat. Officials have not said whether the threat originated locally or if any arrests have been made, but they did say they do not believe there is an ongoing or present threat to the campus.

Still, there is an increased police presence at the school as the investigation continues where at least a half dozen police vehicles were seen outside the building and near the football field where a threat of violence was thwarted last Friday night.

In that instance, someone told police that multiple people were headed to the homecoming game threatening to use a gun they'd obtained earlier in the day.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given and arrested two people in possession of an AR pistol and a high-capacity 60-round magazine. The two 18-year-olds who were arrested have been charged with multiple felonies.

So far there has been no indication that the new threats are in any way related to what took place last Friday.

Last October a juvenile Everman student was taken into custody after a vague threat directed toward the high school was received via a phone call. Investigators said the threat was deemed as not credible and there were no weapons involved.