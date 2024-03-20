Eat. Drink. Put. That's the motto at PopStroke. It's being called a cutting-edge golf concept coming to the Grandscape area of The Colony.

When the space, co-owned by professional golf great Tiger Woods, opens on March 28, it will be the second location in Texas and the 12th across the country and what the company calls a golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment for the entire family.

According to the company’s press release, PopStroke will feature two 18-hole putting courses meticulously designed to replicate a traditional golf course, with synthetic turf- that incorporate fairways, bunkers, and rough for players of all skills and ages.

"PopStroke was created to bring people together through the game of golf, regardless of their skill level or age," stated Greg Bartoli, CEO and Founder of PopStroke. "We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests in The Lonestar State. This groundbreaking venture represents our commitment to connecting people by providing a unique experience that will resonate with the local community and visitors alike."

The company broke ground on this location August 15, 2023 and was supposed to open in February, but now that is set for Thursday, March 28.

It will add to the already growing entertainment hub, The Grandscape.