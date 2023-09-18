Three Dallas-Fort Worth universities crack Top 10 in U.S. News ‘Best Colleges in Texas' list

Three esteemed universities in the Dallas-Fort Worth vicinity have been rated as top performers among Texas's higher education institutions.

The U.S. News and World Report recently published its 2024 Best Colleges in Texas undergraduate rankings, which scrutinizes several measures, such as academic quality, graduate indebtedness, and retention rates, among thousands of colleges.

Among the 87 public and private options considered, Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas is ranked #4 overall, following Rice University in Houston, the University of Texas at Austin, and Texas A&M University in College Station.

SMU shares its national rank of #89 with Temple University in Philadelphia, Fordham University in New York, and the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Texas Christian University (TCU) trails behind SMU with a #6 ranking. TCU is among several other colleges with a national rank of #98, including the University of Oregon, Rutgers University-Camden, and the University of San Diego.

The University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) takes the #7 spot, tying with other universities nationwide with a #115 ranking.

As expected, the University of Texas at Austin remains the top-ranking public college in Texas and climbed to #9 nationally among public institutions. The four-year university also jumped six spots from #38 to #32 among public and private universities.

“UT’s continued upward rankings trajectory is a reflection of the exceptional talent we continue to attract; our commitment to unmatched academic, research, and campus experiences that are life-changing and affordable; and the opportunities that exist in Austin as an innovation and cultural hub,” said President Jay Hartzell said in a released statement Monday.

“Many of our top-ranked programs in computer science, artificial intelligence, engineering, design, business, and psychology are major contributors to the U.S. economy and position our graduates for tremendous career opportunities, where they can have significant impact and change the world.”

The full report and rankings can be read here.