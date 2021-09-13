Arlington police

Three Arlington Schools Locked Down Due to Nearby Gunfire

No injuries were reported after shots fire near high school, elementary schools

Three Arlington schools were put on lockdown Monday afternoon due to gunfire.

Arlington police said they were notified someone heard gunshots at about 1:20 p.m. along Sherry Lane, not far from Sam Houston High School and Adams and Atherton elementary schools.

Officers responding to the call didn't find any victims, but they did find a car with a bullet hole located about 300 feet from the high school.

It is not clear if someone was targeted in the gunfire or if the shooting was random.

The high school and elementary schools were put on lockdown while the investigation was underway.

Police said they have not made any arrests or identified the person who fired the gun.

