Thousands without power after severe storms cause major damage in Navarro County

Surprise, severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening left a trail of damage and thousands without power in Navarro County.

A train derailed along Highway 31 and SE County Road 0080 in Powell, 9 miles east of Corsicana. Strong winds may have played a roll in the mess.

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said on Wednesday evening, radar data and damage inspections indicate there were straight line winds of more than 80 miles and hour at the time. Union Pacific is pointing to the winds as the cause too, but the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed.

Rail employees were at the site early in the morning, working to repair the tracks and overturn the 26 cars. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Most of Wednesday night’s storms impacted the Eastern part of the county. Hundreds of trees were split, downed, or fell into homes. Clean-up is expected to continue through the weekend.