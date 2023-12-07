Thousands impacted by natural gas outage in Corsicana

Crews in Corsicana are working to address a natural gas outage that is affecting both homes and businesses.

The natural gas outage initially occurred on Wednesday morning when a main line in Navarro County was hit.

Hundreds of Atmos Energy workers are expected to continue their work to repair the outage on Thursday.

"This process will last through the evening and into tomorrow," Atmos Energy officials said on Wednesday. "City officials and Corsicana Fire Rescue have been notified, and no evacuations have been issued. We are communicating with customers in the affected area, and residents may see Atmos Energy trucks working throughout the city."

Though no evacuations have been ordered, several businesses were forced to close.

Atmos Energy officials also thanked customers for their patience and reminded them that technicians will need to access customers’ natural gas meters throughout the repair process.

According to the Corsicana Police Department, as of Thursday morning, 5500 residents and businesses were impacted by the outage. There is currently no estimated time for repairs, and accounts will be updated as repairs are made, Corsicana PD said.

Corsicana police also reminded residents that they should not call 911 to report these outages.

Information and updates about the outage can be found here.