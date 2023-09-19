‘This was jailhouse justice': Victims families react to death of convicted killer Billy Chemirmir

Convicted killer Billy Chemirmir was found dead in his Texas prison cell Tuesday morning. For families of his alleged 22 victims, the news brought complex emotions.

“My first response was shock, chills running all over my body. I couldn’t believe it,” said Loren Smith, the daughter of Phyllis Payne.

News of Chemirmir’s death spread rapidly among victims’ families. Some received a notification call from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Others received calls from District Attorney John Creuzot.

Chemirmir,50, had been serving two prison sentences of life without parole in the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony near Palestine.

Charged with killing 22 North Texas women over a two-year span, Chemirmir was found guilty of capital murder in October 2022 in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. His first trial, for the murder of Lu Thi Harris, ended in a mistrial. Chemirmir was later convicted of the murder charge.

Investigators say Chemirmir was a serial killer who preyed on the elderly. He was accused of targeting homes and senior independent living centers, smothering people to steal jewelry.

“My mother died in fear,” said Shannon Dion, daughter of Doris Gleason. “This man did not have a peaceful passing. There is some relief in feeling he didn’t get off easily.”

“We certainly don’t condone murder, but one of the things we said was it’s over,” said Smith.

Haunted by their loved one’s final moments, victims' families have endured a complex journey of grief.

Most of the deaths were initially ruled natural causes, despite families reporting odd circumstances and stolen jewelry. It wasn’t until a woman survived an attack on her life, leading police to Chemirmir that the cases were reopened and indictments were filed.

Over the next several years, families dealt with pandemic delays and the blow of having their cases dismissed once Dallas County prosecutors secured two guilty convictions. They endured a mistrial with the first case and frustration when the district attorneys in Dallas and Collin counties declined to pursue the death penalty.

“This was jailhouse justice,” Dan Probst said, nephew of Catherine Sinclair. “I don’t know if I’m happy or sad because there is still so much that our families have been through.”

The last time families saw Chemirmir was the day he was sent to prison.

He showed no emotion as they addressed him directly, urging him to confess to his crimes.

Chemirmir maintained he was innocent.

Now any chance of knowing the full truth is gone, but so is any chance of an appeal.

“I’m still processing,” said Dion. “It’s shocking but there is relief that this part of my nightmare, our nightmare is over.”

United in their grief, families formed the non-profit Secure Our Seniors Safety to push for reform among senior independent living centers and policies to better protect seniors.