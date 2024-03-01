Grand Prairie

Thick black smoke fills the air as crews battle Grand Prairie salvage yard fire

By Ahraya Burns

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are working to control a fire that broke out at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard Friday evening.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from a distance.

The salvage yard is located in the 4000 block of East Jefferson Street.

There is no word on what caused the fire but Grand Prairie Fire Department says there are no reported injuries from the fire.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
NBC 5 News
Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the salvage yard fire scene.

Officials say crews will be out here for a while.

NBC 5 is headed to the scene and we will update as we learn more.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us