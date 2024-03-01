Thick black smoke fills the air as crews battle Grand Prairie salvage yard fire

Crews are working to control a fire that broke out at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard Friday evening.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from a distance.

The salvage yard is located in the 4000 block of East Jefferson Street.

There is no word on what caused the fire but Grand Prairie Fire Department says there are no reported injuries from the fire.

NBC 5 News Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the salvage yard fire scene.

Officials say crews will be out here for a while.

NBC 5 is headed to the scene and we will update as we learn more.