These Fort Worth NICU babies have just entered the ‘Barbie World'

Can you feel the Kenergy? Babies in the NICU at a Fort Worth hospital entered the Barbie world and are cuter than ever.

The care team and families at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth set up a Barbie-themed photo shoot on Wednesday.

The boys were pictured as Kens and the girls as Barbies with bows on. Two twin baby boys doubled the fun, as they were bundled up next to each other as twin Kens.

Fort Worth NICU babies

"We took advantage of the Barbie popularity to do a little something special for our families," said Kathryn Callahan, NICU nurse at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth. “Having a baby in the NICU is not easy, but activities like these give us the opportunity to bond with these families and help them make their hospital stay just a bit brighter."