Arlington

‘There Is NOT an Active Shooter or Shooting': Arlington Police Confirms Use of Fireworks in Mall

By Logan McElroy

black friday aerials Parks Mall Arlington
NBC 5 News

According to Arlington police, an individual set off fireworks in the Arlington Parks Mall Saturday afternoon.

Some shoppers heard what they thought was gunfire inside the mall Saturday.

Arlington police Chief Al Jones tweeted that the assumptions were false, and the loud noise was a result of the fireworks.

Jones confirmed that no one was harmed, and the mall was not under evacuation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington police are currently in search of the individual or individuals responsible for the fireworks, and ask anyone with information to contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5700.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policeParks Mallal jones
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us