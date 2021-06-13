The Potter's House of North Dallas Reopens for In-Person Service After 15 Months

For the first time in 15 months, The Potter’s House of North Dallas welcomed church members back for in-person service Sunday.

The Frisco church has connected with its members on Zoom since the start of the pandemic.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Everybody was Zoomed out. We Zoom, Zoom, Zoomed, and we just kind of kept it going,” Associate Pastor Chris Baker said.

Baker and Associate Pastor Tina Baker took the stage and welcomed people back with songs of praise.

“The sound of laughter and reconnection is giving me all the feels today,” Tina Baker said.

Around 400 people filled the church, lifting voices and hands in worship and taking in Pastor Sheryl Brady’s message.

Many people spent the last year attending church in their living room watching a recorded sermon.

“It’s amazing just to walk up in the building, to physically be in the building after a year of worshiping online,” church member Carolyn Gilleylen said.

The church reopened with one service Sunday morning.

Pre-COVID-19, there were two services with up to 2,500 people attending.

Some families weren’t ready to return, but it’s not the physical location that’s important.

“We stopped having church, but we never stopped being the church,” Chris Baker said.

Pre-registration and masks were encouraged. There’s no timeline yet for when the church will reopen to 100% capacity.