‘The absolute worst': North Texas pizza spot offers deal on Detroit Lions-inspired dish

In honor of the Detroit Lions making it to the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a pizza joint in North Texas offers a deal that football fans and pie lovers will probably refuse.

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville said it is running a 'Buy One, Get 10 Free' special on its "The Detroit Lions Pizza," or as the menu describes, "The absolute worst."

The restaurant's website says the pizza is "One of very few pizzas to never even reach the BIG game. Matter of fact, unless you are a die hard, lifelong Detroiter, we suggest you avoid this one."

However, the price tag on this pizza will likely send customers into overdraft. The Detriot Lions Pizza costs a whopping $5,555.55! The good news is that buyers will have plenty of time to save up for it while they recover from the shock.

The small, family-owned business owner, Greg Tierney, said he is from Detroit and a lifelong Lions fan. He said the pizza pokes fun at how bad the Detroit Lions have been over the past seven decades.

"As a Lion fan my entire life, I have seen so many disappointments and collapses that it had become comical," Tierney said in a released statement.

"The ongoing saying amongst us fans is 'SOL,' which stands for 'Same Ol' Lions', and I am thrilled that I may have to change this menu item."

The Detroit Lions almost made it to their first Super Bowl after leading the San Francisco 49ers 24-7 in the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship.

But unfortunately, almost doesn't count. The 49ers scored 27 points in the second half and led 34-24. A late touchdown by the Lions made it 34-31, but the team failed to recover an onside kick, sealing the game for the 49ers.

According to Tierney, the Detroit Lions Pizza is made to order with whatever ingredients are on hand. Motor City Pizza has not sold any of these pizzas since its opening in October 2020.

Due to the price, the owner said he was not expecting to sell that many Detroit Lions Pizzas.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.