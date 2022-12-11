A North Texas coach is celebrating Brittney Griner's return.

Damion McKinney coached the Houston native during high school and college and has maintained a friendship with her since then.

“Brittney is a lovable, magnetic person so when you're around Brittney for five minutes, you fall in love with her personality immediately,” McKinney told NBC 5 in an August interview.

McKinney coached Griner for DFW Elite, a traveling basketball team, during her high school years. He recruited Griner again to play for Baylor University where she led the team to a national championship. He said he found like most of the world about Griner's release.

“All I want to do is hug her, close my eyes and hug her and just thank god that she's home,” McKinney said Sunday.

Griner was released in a prison swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. She appeared to be in good spirits on a flight home.

“That was the thing that I worried about her the most was her mental condition but just looking at her disposition and her body language and her facial expressions during the plane interview, it just seems like she still had her spirit, so I was very proud,” said McKinney.

Griner went to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for mental and physical health checks.

McKinney said he hasn't spoken with her yet but did text her dad right away.

“I just told him god is so good,” said McKinney.

What's next for Griner is anyone's guess. Homecoming for the WNBA star and 2-time Olympic gold medalist has been shrouded in secrecy.

“I assume she'll play again, I'm not sure,” said McKinney, adding if she does, she’ll be playing with even more purpose.

“Her purpose I feel has just begun, I feel this might've sparked a purpose in her and I guess it just remains to be seen,” he said.

Griner spent ten months in Russian detention. She was convicted on a charge of attempting to smuggle narcotics into Russia, accusations she denies. She was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.