North Texas U.S. Congressmen React to Brittney Griner's Release and Send a Warning to Travelers

WNBA star Brittney Griner jailed in Russia since February is now a free woman headed home. U.S. Representatives Marc Veasey and Colin Allred both shared their joy over this finally happening.

"Very happy that Brittney Griner was finally released,” said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX 33rd District). “What happened to her was absolutely unjust. Completely unfair and she should not have been detained."

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX 32nd District) added, “This is a great day for Brittney, her family, as a fellow Baylor athlete it's a great day for the Baylor family as well.” Allred added, “This was the product of months of hard work."

The work isn't over. Both men know this is still a tough time for the family of Paul Whelan. He's an American jailed in Russia since December 2018 on charges of espionage.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I know the president is still focused on this,” Allred said. “I've met multiple times with the state department who is responsible for these negotiations, and I know they desperately want to get Paul Whelan home as well."

"My thoughts and prayers also go out to Paul Whelan's family,” Veasey said. “I know how disappointing it had to be for them for the trumped-up charges that Putin has his son being held there."

This is a day to celebrate Griner returning home, but at the same time government officials send out a warning to American travelers.

"Don't go to Russia,” Veasey said. “Please do not go. They're looking for anyone they can get and hold them unjustly so you can be used as leverage. So please don't go. It's just not safe right now."

There are 19 countries or areas listed on the U.S. Department of State travel advisories website as do not travel. To see the list click here.