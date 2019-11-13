Texas Woman Sentenced to Probation in Kansas Death

A 22-year-old Texas woman was sentenced to three years of probation after she said she accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend

By Associated Press

A 22-year-old Texas woman who said she accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Gregoria Baez, of Stamford, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter. She was convicted in September in the death of 21-year-old Felix Florez in Manhattan, who died in September 2018.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Baez testified during her trial that she and Florez pointed guns at each other while they were joking around. She said she accidentally disengaged the grip safety and shot Florez.

Before sentencing, Baez apologized and said she still loved Florez.

But Jennifer Florez, Felix's mother, said the family would get some comfort if Baez was sentenced to prison.

Baez will serve her probation in Texas, where she moved after the shooting.

