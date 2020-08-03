Texas Tax-Free Weekend August 7-9

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of tax-free shopping from Friday, August 7 until Sunday, August 9.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) can be purchased tax-free.

Qualifying items can be purchased in stores or online.

In a press release, the Texas Comptroller said "To promote social distancing, the Texas Comptroller’s office wants all taxpayers to know that during the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax-free, when either:

- the item is both delivered and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

- the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends. A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment. An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on backorder by, the seller."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money.