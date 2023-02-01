Texas State Trooper Hit by Motorist, Seriously Injured While Working Crash

A Texas State Trooper was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a motorist while investigating a crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to a family member who spoke with NBC 5, Putz was getting his ice boots from his vehicle when he was struck and pinned under his vehicle.

The DPS said Putz was taken to a hospital in Dallas where he was listed in serious condition.

"Please keep him and his family in your prayers," the DPS tweeted.

At the time the trooper was struck North Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning with sleet and freezing rain leading to deteriorating road conditions in the area.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the trooper's recovery. According to the post, the trooper is married and has three young children.