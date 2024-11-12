Texas sees alarming rise in DV homicides: State leaders to convene in Dallas to address crisis

Alarming data about the prevalence of domestic violence in Texas is prompting state leaders to take action.

On Tuesday, all four Texas-based U.S. Attorneys will gather in Dallas to give a justice briefing on the domestic violence crisis happening in the state.

The meeting of the minds is happening amid troubling data from a new report.

According to the Texas Council On Family Violence, 205 domestic violence victims were killed by their intimate partners in Texas last year. That number has nearly doubled since 2013.

Many of those victims lived in North Texas.

Out of all counties, the report shows that Dallas ranks number 2 and Tarrant County ranks number 4 in the state in domestic violence homicides.

Click here to read a synopsis of the report.

The city of Dallas tracks the latest data in real time each year through its Domestic Violence Dashboard posted online for the public.

Just weeks ago, survivors bravely came forward to speak out for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, calling for more awareness.

"Being a survivor is a marathon, not a sprint. And each day I wake up, I not only remind myself of my worth, but I also spend my days doing that for those who are suffering their own silent battle of abuse,” said Jennifer Jones, a survivor who later founded Hagar’s Heart, an Arlington nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors. "Domestic violence is more than a black eye. Ninety-six percent of women and men share they too have experienced emotional and verbal abuse, yet on the media we only see the physical."

So on Wednesday, the Texas regional U.S. attorneys will meet at an undisclosed domestic violence shelter in Dallas to talk about the current landscape of domestic violence in Texas and the critical federal and district initiatives that directly enhance frontline advocates’ ability to help survivors find safety and justice. The discussion includes the intersection of firearms and domestic violence, along with human trafficking.

Among the U.S. Attorneys at the briefing will be Dallas-based Leigha Simonton, whose office originally handled the high-profile Rahimi case this summer, in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a domestic violence survivor due to an effective gun violence prevention law.

Others in attendance include Alamdar Hamdani, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Texas; Damien Diggs, U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas; and Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Texas.

Victim advocates and nonprofits will be there, too, to learn about the tools they can use to help serve the hundreds of survivors here in DFW.