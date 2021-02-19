winter weather

Texas Permits Out-of-State, Expired-License Plumbers to Help Amid High Demand

By Rafael Avitabile

Governor Greg Abbott is making it easier for Texans to get plumbers to their homes to repair damaged pipes and mitigate damage caused by frozen lines waiting to thaw and burst.

Abbott's office announced Friday it is giving out provisional permits to out-of-state plumbers, and waiving some fees and examination requirements for plumbers whose licenses have expired.

The moves will add much-needed reinforcements to the state's plumbing workforce that is now working around the clock.

Residents and plumbers are scrambling to keep pipes warm.
What to Do About Frozen Pipes to Minimize Big Problems
Abbot said Friday that power and water services were coming back online throughout the state. The governor also said he spoke with President Joe Biden who will be signing an order declaring a disaster in the state which will free up FEMA dollars for recovery assistance.

The Fort Worth Better Business Bureau offered the following tips and reminders for consumers who may need plumbing service:

  • Watch for scammers who may try and take advantage of customers compromised by the disaster, also known as "storm chasers"
  • Avoid hiring contractors how use "today only" offers or other high-pressure sales tactics
  • It's against the law for a contractor to waive an insurance deductible to work deductable prices into service bids
  • Get pricing and project scope in writing
  • Price gouging following a disaster is illegal

