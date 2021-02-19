DallasNews.com

Biden to Sign Major Disaster Declaration for Texas, Plans to Visit the State Next Week

By Alex Briseno | The Dallas Morning News

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

As thousands continued without power for a fourth night and Texas remained in the grip of sub-freezing temperatures, President Joe Biden said Friday he’s going to sign a major disaster declaration from the White House.

This includes individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation, while also allowing eligible Texans to apply for assistance with broken pipes or property damage from the winter storms.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release Thursday that power and water are being restored to families across Texas and that the state is continuing to deploy resources, though there are still some in Austin who have been without power for over 100 hours this week in a city that is experiencing wide-spread water outages on top of a boil water notice.

