A large exotic mirror koi fish that was found in Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth serves as a reminder to not dump pet fish in to Texas waterways.

"Never dump your pets into Texas waterways," Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Fishing tweeted. "Not every non-native fish will become a pest, but they can still transmit parasites and bacteria to native fish species."

This can negatively impact native fish species.

