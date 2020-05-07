Texas Nonprofits Receive Masks Made by Louis Vuitton

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton is helping nonprofits in Texas fight coronavirus.

Artisans at its workshop in Johnson County are now producing nonsurgical cotton face masks.

In the last two weeks, the company has donated 4,000 masks to food pantries and community centers there in Johnson County to Children’s Health in Dallas and the Houston Food Bank.

The workshop in Keene called Rochambeau closed within the last few months due to COVID-19.

The company says, "there is no definitive date as to when it will begin producing handbags again."

Last month, the workshop was repurposed to produce masks. The face masks are made of cotton cloth and can be re-used, washed and adjusted for a better fit.

Louis Vuitton also re-purposed its four other American workshops in Piscataway, NJ, Ontario, CA, San Dimas, CA and Irwindale, CA to produce face masks. The company says its protecting workers by complying with social distancing and workplace guidelines.

The company’s goal is to create hundreds of thousands of masks at all five U.S. workshops and work with local organizations to donate and distribute them in states most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

French workshops are also re-opened to support the production of non-surgical face masks for donation to healthcare workers and nursing homes in France.