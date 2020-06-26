Willie Nelson's Fourth Of July Picnic to Air as Hybrid Concert Film

Luck Productions is bringing Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic to the people this year.

On July 4 at 3:30 p.m., fans can to watch interviews with characters from past picnics and see live performances from numerous artists.

Luck Productions was set to host the 47th annual event at its usual Hill Country home, but this year, Willie Nelson will perform alongside his band from Pedernales Studios, his nearby recording facility.

Other performers at this year's event include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, and Kurt Vile.

The picnic will begin with a Prime Cuts episode, featuring Chef Scott Roberts of Salt Lick BBQ and special guest Ray Benson. Live-streamed performances from Luck's Saloon and Chapel will take place before a 90-minute concert film segment.

The film will feature remote performances from artists, a band curated by The Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, interviews, and memories from previous picnic events.

SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse will broadcast the stream to subscribers.

Tickets for digital admission are $35 before the event and $45 on July 4. Tickets can be purchased www.williepicnic.com.

Tickets to the event give fans access to food and beverage delivery packages from Assembly Kitchen, Austin Food and Wine Alliance grant recipients, and Sourced Craft Cocktails.

One dollar from each ticket sold will help to support the Luck Reunion Fund which directly benefits five designated organizations: All Together ATX, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, SIMS Foundation, and Central Texas Foodbank. The fund is managed by the Austin Community Foundation.

Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Karbach Love Street will also be matching donations.

"Our goal with the 2020 Picnic is to bring it back to what it was-in the only way we can during these times. We were set to host this year's event at Luck, to welcome the Picnic back to its hill country home," Ellee Fletcher Durniak, co-founder of Luck Productions, said. "The Picnic is really one of a kind, it has always been scrappy. Cars on fire. Mass arrests. You name it...it happened at the Picnic."

