What is Texas's Favorite Pie? Instagram Releases Chart with Most Popular Thanksgiving Pies By State

Instagram has released a "pie chart" that reveals the most popular Thanksgiving pies by state.
The eight flavors were included in the chart: cranberry, cherry, pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato, blueberry, strawberry, and apple.
According to Instagram, the data revealed that Texans prefer pecan pie over the other seven flavors.
Overall, app users across the country talked more about cranberry and sweet potato pie more than any other flavor, Instagram said.
Instagram sourced the data based on the likes and mentions of pie flavors over the last month from in-feed and Instagram Story posts in order to determine each state's favorite pie.
Here is a full list of the most popular Thanksgiving pies by state:
Cranberry
- KS
- MA
- IA
- RI
- VT
- MN
- OR
- WI
- NH
- WA
- IL
- NE
- WY
- MT
Cherry
- MI
- NM
- CO
- ND
- WV
- MO
Pecan
- SC
- FL
- AL
- TX
- AR
- IN
Pumpkin
- CA
- NV
- AZ
Sweet Potato
- VA
- OH
- MS
- DC
- LA
- PA
- NC
- DE
- MD
- GA
- TN
Blueberry
- NY
- OK
- ME
- AK
- NJ
- UT
Strawberry
- SD
- ID
- KY
- HI
Apple
- CT