What is Texas's Favorite Pie? Instagram Releases Chart with Most Popular Thanksgiving Pies By State

Instagram has released a "pie chart" that reveals the most popular Thanksgiving pies by state.

The eight flavors were included in the chart: cranberry, cherry, pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato, blueberry, strawberry, and apple.

According to Instagram, the data revealed that Texans prefer pecan pie over the other seven flavors.

Overall, app users across the country talked more about cranberry and sweet potato pie more than any other flavor, Instagram said.

Instagram sourced the data based on the likes and mentions of pie flavors over the last month from in-feed and Instagram Story posts in order to determine each state's favorite pie.

Here is a full list of the most popular Thanksgiving pies by state:

Cranberry

KS

MA

IA

RI

VT

MN

OR

WI

NH

WA

IL

NE

WY

MT

Cherry

MI

NM

CO

ND

WV

MO

Pecan

SC

FL

AL

TX

AR

IN

Pumpkin

CA

NV

AZ

Sweet Potato

VA

OH

MS

DC

LA

PA

NC

DE

MD

GA

TN

Blueberry

NY

OK

ME

AK

NJ

UT

Strawberry

SD

ID

KY

HI

Apple