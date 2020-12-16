Christmas

What is Texas's Favorite Christmas Movie Character?

What the most popular Christmas movie character in Texas?

According to Twitter data, Buddy the Elf from 2003's "Elf" is the most popular character in Texas this holiday season.

A map created using geotagged Twitter data since Dec. 1, tracking tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases about popular Christmas movie characters, has revealed which character was the most popular in each state.

Over 220,000 tweets were tracked to create the map, and tweets about Christmas songs were excluded to make sure certain characters did not skew results.

The map indicates that though there is a wide range of preference across the country, Buddy the Elf is the most popular character overall.

The state breakdown is as follows:

  • Buddy the Elf (Elf) - 15 states
  • The Grinch (all movie versions included) - 11 states
  • Rudolph (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer) - 7 states
  • Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) - 6 states
  • George Bailey (It's a Wonderful Life) - 3 states
  • Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) - 2 states
  • John McClane - 2 states
  • Ralphie Parker (A Christmas Story) - 1 state
  • Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - 1 state
  • Willie "Bad Santa" Soke (Bad Santa) - 1 state
  • Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) - 1 state

Other popular movie characters like Frosty the Snowman, Cindy Lou Who, Gizmo, and Scrooge did not win any states.

The map was created by gift and rose site forevermoments.com using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.

The website has created similar trends maps every year around the holidays.

