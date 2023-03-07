West's Czech Stop is Back in Business After SUV Plows Into Store

The Czech Stop in West has reopened after a driver somehow ended up crashing through the storefront Monday night.

The West Volunteer Fire Department posted about the crash on Facebook at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, saying the damage to the popular bakery looked worse than it was and that they should reopen soon.

The little shop along the east side of Interstate 35, about 20 miles north of Waco and 60 miles south of Fort Worth, is known for its baked goods, including the one that made them famous, the Czech-style kolache.

For several decades the McLennan County bakery has been a popular stopping point for travelers going up and down I-35.

The fire department said they aren't sure what led to the crash and that no injuries had been reported. From the photos shared by the VFD, there were barriers in place between the lot and the building, but somehow the driver of the SUV squeezed through.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department updated their post to say the Czech Stop was back in business.